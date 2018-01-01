FIVE TIPSFOR BEING A SMARTER RUNNERAll great runners are savvy runners. To stay healthy and excel in your training, you
have to be smart. These insights can help runners of all experience and fitness
levels, and come straight from NRC expert coaches.
PACING
If you don’t know how to gauge your pace, experiment on feel.
For a 10km pace, imagine running hard for 25 laps on an
outdoor track or 6 miles on the roads. 5km pace should be
faster. Mile pace even faster. You have different gears, and you
will be surprised how well you already understand your body
and its fitness level.
ICING
Fill some paper cups with water and put them in the freezer.
When your knee, shin or Achilles starts to hurt, rip about half
an inch off the top of the cup, exposing the ice. Now you can
hold the bottom of the paper cup without your fingers
getting cold. Give a 15-minute ice
massage to your
problem area.
FEELING TIRED
That means your body is still recovering from
training into your waking hours. Sleep is no longer
enough. That’s okay, but if you find you’re getting
more and more tired, even after recovery days,
then you need to back-off training or re-evaluate
how you’re recovering. Are you sleeping properly,
eating well, hydrating correctly, running your
recovery days the right way, and wearing the
proper shoes?
FEELING GREAT
Understand why you feel great. It may mean you can start
training harder. It may also mean that you simply feel great.
Nothing more. Nothing less. Make sure that dramatic changes
in your training don’t occur just because of a good day, or a
bad one. The pendulum goes just as far one way as it does
the other.
NEW SHOES
For the same model and same version you’ve been running
in, it should only take a few hours of walking around to break
them in. For a new model or new version of your older shoe,
give your body more time to adjust. Start with a few
recovery runs a week,
and increase
from there.