WHAT TO WEAR, WHERE TO GO AND HOW TO STAY SAFE WHEN YOU

HIT THE ROAD AT NIGHT (OR EARLY IN THE MORNING)





As much as we'd like to plan our runs for whenever the weather and lighting conditions are best, sometimes our schedules get

in the way. You stay at work late, meet friends for lunch or have an early-morning meeting and have no choice but to run in the

dark that day... or not run at all. And we all know that's not really a choice, especially if you're training for an upcoming race.

But if you're going to run when the sun isn't up, then you need to take a few extra steps to make sure you're doing it safely.