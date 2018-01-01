SHALANE’S FAVOURITE
PRE-RACE MEALSElite distance runner Shalane Flanagan knows that nutrition plays
a big role in her running performance. She also knows that food
is supposed to taste good. Here, she dishes up some delicious,
nutritious advice on what to eat before your next big run.
"Ever since I started tackling longer distances, moving up to the half marathon and the
marathon, I've really begun to realise what an important role nutrition plays in my
performance", says 10,000m American record holder Shalane Flanagan. "It's literally
just as important as sleep, or the amount of time I put into my running. Eating healthy
helps me recover, makes me happy and enhances my overall training".
But learning how to actually "eat healthy" can prove to be difficult. "Before, I think I fell
victim to thinking that I needed to count calories and consume low-fat foods, and I had to
kind of rewire my brain", says Flanagan, who admits to previously being intimidated by
the kitchen. She turned to her former running mate at the University of North Carolina at
Chapel Hill, Elyse Kopecky, a chef who studied at the National Gourmet Institute for
Health and Culinary Arts, for guidance.
Now the world-class marathoner regularly cooks meals from scratch, using whole foods,
especially during race season. "Runners need to be fuelling up for their long runs by eating
really nutrient-dense, nourishing foods that contain a lot of good, high-quality fats, rather
than stressing out about following the latest diet trends", says Kopecky.The two friends recently teamed up to create a cookbook designed for runners,
Run Fast, Eat Slow [runfasteatslow.com] (Autumn 2016, Rodale), which features many of
Shalane's personal pre-race favourites, including these three recipes. They all contain
a good mix of carbs, protein, fat, vitamins, minerals and tons of flavour to help push you
through your miles.Note: You should never try anything new on (or the night before) race day—
practise eating these meals before your long training runs and see how your
body responds first.
This simple recipe has been Shalane's breakfast before most of her hard workouts
and races, including the Boston Marathon, for over 8 years. "I usually eat this, paired
with some coffee and a hydration drink, anywhere from 3 to 4 hours before start
time", she says.
walnuts or almond butter, to taste
raisins or fresh berries, to taste
cinnamon, to taste
honey, to taste
Instructions:Combine the oats, banana, and 190ml water in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave
on high power for 1 to 2 minutes, or until thickened. Mash the banana slightly and
stir in the milk, walnuts or almond butter, and raisins or berries. Top with a sprinkle
of cinnamon and a drizzle of honey.Tip: When you're on the road for a race, simply use boiling water from an electric
kettle to make this breakfast in less than 5 minutes. For slower mornings, use
steel-cut (pinhead) oats instead of instant oats (cook on the hob according to
package instructions) and then stir-in the toppings.
Photo by Elyse Kopecky
This vegetarian meal provides all nine essential amino acids (the building blocks
of protein). "Plus, when you include high-quality fat, like that found in olive oil, it
helps you better absorb the nutrients in vegetables", says Flanagan.
WILD WEST RICE SALAD (VEGETARIAN DINNER)
SERVES 1
Salad1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
160g wild rice, rinsed
6 radishes, diced
200g chopped kale, stems removed
3 carrots, grated
6 spring onions, white and green parts,
thinly sliced
150g frozen shelled edamame, cooked
according to package instructions
Dressing60ml extra-virgin olive oil
60ml apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons tahini
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 small shallot, minced
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Instructions:Bring about 1 litre of water and the salt to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the rice,
lower the heat, cover, and simmer for 35 to 40 minutes or until the rice grains burst
open and are soft but chewy.Meanwhile, make the dressing by combining the oil, vinegar, tahini, mustard, shallot,
salt and pepper in a small jar with a lid. Shake vigorously to combine.Drain the rice, transfer to a large salad bowl and immediately toss with the dressing.Allow the rice to cool, then add the radishes, kale, carrots, spring onions and
edamame, and toss until combined.Taste and add a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper, if needed.Let the salad marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes prior to serving.
Photo by Alan Weiner
These meatballs are Shalane's go-to meal when training at altitude in
Flagstaff, Arizona. They are packed with iron, essential fatty acids and protein.
HIGH-ALTITUDE BISON MEATBALLS WITH SIMPLE TOMATO SAUCE (DINNER)
SERVES 4
Meatballs1 egg, beaten
25g freshly-grated
parmesan, plus more for garnish
4 leaves of kale (finely minced),
stems discarded (a food processor works
great for this)
40g ground almonds (or fine
breadcrumbs)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon fennel seeds
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
450g bison mince, aka buffalo
(or grass-fed beef mince)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
Tomato Sauce2 cloves garlic, minced
800g chopped tomatoes
1 tablespoon coconut sugar
(or other granulated sugar)
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
8-10 fresh basil leaves, chopped, optionalSpaghetti340g dried spaghetti
(gluten-free, if sensitive)
Instructions:In a large bowl, stir together the egg, parmesan, kale, ground almonds, garlic,
oregano, fennel seeds, salt and dried chilli flakes. Add the bison (or beef) and
use your hands to thoroughly combine, being careful not to overwork the meat.
Form the mixture into 12 meatballs, about 5cm in diameter.In a large casserole dish or wide, heavy-bottomed pan with a lid, warm the olive oil
over a medium heat. Arrange half the meatballs in a single layer without crowding,
and cook, turning the meatballs so they are lightly browned on all sides, for about
5 minutes. Scrape the brown bits off the bottom of the pan as you go. Set aside on
a plate, and continue with the second batch, adding them to the same plate once
browned. (If using beef, pour out all but 1 to 2 tablespoons of the fat prior to
making the sauce.)
Photo by Alan Weiner
To make the sauce, add the garlic to the pan and cook, stirring continuously, for
30 seconds, being careful not to let it brown. Stir in the tomatoes, sugar, basil,
salt and pepper, and bring to a simmer. Return the meatballs to the pan. Reduce
the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until the sauce thickens (about 15 minutes).
Cover and keep warm over a low heat until ready to serve.While the sauce is simmering, cook the pasta according to package instructions.To serve, divide the pasta between 4 warmed pasta bowls and arrange the meatballs
on top along with a ladle of sauce. Garnish with parmesan and fresh basil, if using.
Serve immediately.