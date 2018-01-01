SHOE SIZE GUIDEKids' feet are always growing. Use our complete
size guide to make sure their shoe size always keeps up.
You'll find easy directions on how to measure,
plus important tips on checking their fit.
FIND THEIR SIZE
Have your child stand up, wearing
socks, with heels against the wall.
With measuring tape or a ruler,
measure their longer foot from
the heel to the longest toe.
Enter the measurement in the
tool below, or view our size charts.
Older kids are still building strength and coordination—but they also
need game-time performance. Nike Older Kids' shoes offer many of the
same advanced features as adult styles—but scaled for growing feet.