Elevate your style with
streamlined design.From the clean lines of the deconstructed suede
upper to his signature statement, “Why not?” on
the inner tongue, Russell Westbrook brings his
dynamic style to the Westbrook 0.2.
OFF-COURT COMFORTDeconstructed suede upper delivers premium
comfort with a classic, streamlined look.
SIGNATURE DETAILSTwo sets of laces are included: both leather
and waxed. The waxed laces feature “KB3”
to honor Westbrook’s late friend and high
school teammate Khelcey Barrs.
TRIED-AND-TRUE TRACTIONIconic KO thread pattern
throws it back to Classic AJ 1s.
“My style is always
evolving. It changes
every day.”–Russell Westbrook
ALWAYS ON POINTOne of the best point guards in the
league, Westbrook approaches fashion
with the same ferocity as a breakaway
dunk. He’s inspired by boldness that
doesn’t hold back. “There’s no reason to
say you can’t do something in life unless
you go for it and try it. So why not?”
STYLE MAKES THE DIFFERENCE“I look for the different stuff,” says
Westbrook. “I’m confident in what I wear,
regardless of what other people are
wearing. I just try to find what looks good on
me. I shop all the time, basically every day,
whether it’s online or in every city we go to.”
“Don’t hold yourself
back. Go for it.”–Russell Westbrook