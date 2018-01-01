The Air Jordan I birthed the brand by debuting with defiance.Designed for a player unlike anything the league had ever seenbefore, with its iconic Red, Black and White color blocking, the shoewas never meant to be in compliance.
“My attitude is that if you push towardssomething that you think is a weakness, then I willturn that perceived weakness into a strength.”
Designed with extra foam strategically paddedpoints and tight toe overlays, this shoe wasmade - at the time - for total protection duringin-game propulsion. The Anti-Gravity Machinesreturn as a symbol of excellence and a signal forwhere the brand is about to go.
“All the things that the AJ I broke open back
in the day, and now to bring it back out.
For me, to be a part of that is a blessing.”
“I felt like I wanted to be different,and the league wanted to stop that.”