What and How to Eat When You're Pregnant

The most important part of any pregnancy diet is to feed yourself, says Jarosh. Diet culture (the toxic idea that there's a "right" way to eat, and that we're all supposed to look slim) would have us believe that we should be eating as little as possible and only when we're really hungry. If there's ever a time to throw that standard out, it's when you're doubling your blood volume, growing a whole new organ and creating an entire person—all while going through the daily struggles of just being human, says Jarosh. Bottom line: food is energy and should help you feel good, so fuel up frequently.



Snacking and eating smaller meals may be your moves if big meals are off the table during this time, whether that's because you're nauseous AF or your growing baby is shrinking the space in your abdomen, says Jarosh. Having yoghurt, string cheese or mixed nuts on deck can keep you satisfied and help you get fixes of key nutrients like calcium and protein. Or steal a trick from Amanda Williams, MD, a board-certified ob-gyn in Oakland, California: Cut a sandwich into triangles, and try to eat one triangle every couple of hours with fruit.



Throughout the day, work in vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower for fibre and folate (add hummus to make it a snack). Cold-water oily fish are also pregnancy powerhouses (thank you, omega-3s), so fork into a tuna salad (light tuna is best to avoid high mercury levels, per the FDA) or some salmon when you're ready for a bigger plate.



If you have trouble listening to your hunger cues or you're so busy you ignore them, you can always set a schedule to make sure you nourish yourself on the reg.