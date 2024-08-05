With your clothing and shoes dialled in, you can focus on other components of your gear bag and a good mix will have these, says USATF-certified coach Amie Dworecki of Running with Life:

Cycling helmet: surprisingly, this is often forgotten in the shuffle of getting ready, according to Dworecki. That's a huge problem since they're required for racing—which means if you don't have a local shop nearby, you could be disqualified before you even start.

surprisingly, this is often forgotten in the shuffle of getting ready, according to Dworecki. That's a huge problem since they're required for racing—which means if you don't have a local shop nearby, you could be disqualified before you even start. Tyre-changing supplies: having a kit handy is important, but so is knowing how to use it with speed, Dworecki says. She suggests practising a tyre patch or change a few times before race day.

having a kit handy is important, but so is knowing how to use it with speed, Dworecki says. She suggests practising a tyre patch or change a few times before race day. Waterproof bag with your info: that includes race information, ID and emergency contacts.

that includes race information, ID and emergency contacts. Sunglasses: even if you don't wear these while running, you'll want them while cycling, Dworecki says. "Worn on the bike to keep out glare and debris, these can be kept inside your helmet, so you remember to access them at the right time", she suggests.

even if you don't wear these while running, you'll want them while cycling, Dworecki says. "Worn on the bike to keep out glare and debris, these can be kept inside your helmet, so you remember to access them at the right time", she suggests. Goggles and swimming cap: these are optional, but the latter makes you more aerodynamic in the water and the former is very helpful when there are numerous swimmers. "It can feel like you're swimming in a washing machine, depending on the race", says Miller. "You might be fine without goggles when you're swimming alone, but if there are people splashing all around you, especially if it's sunny outside, you'll want goggles".

these are optional, but the latter makes you more aerodynamic in the water and the former is very helpful when there are numerous swimmers. "It can feel like you're swimming in a washing machine, depending on the race", says Miller. "You might be fine without goggles when you're swimming alone, but if there are people splashing all around you, especially if it's sunny outside, you'll want goggles". Towel: you can air-dry after the swim if the weather is warm enough, but if it's cooler, you may want to stash a towel at your next stage so you don't start that event feeling chilled.

you can air-dry after the swim if the weather is warm enough, but if it's cooler, you may want to stash a towel at your next stage so you don't start that event feeling chilled. Anti-chafe cream or spray: this can help you avoid friction hot spots. You may not use this during training, so it's possible you think you won't need it during the race, Dworecki says—but it can be a boon for helping you avoid discomfort.

this can help you avoid friction hot spots. You may not use this during training, so it's possible you think you won't need it during the race, Dworecki says—but it can be a boon for helping you avoid discomfort. Hydration and mid-race fuel: even on an Ironman with numerous water stations, many experienced racers carry a hydration pack and some type of carbohydrate option like energy gels.

even on an Ironman with numerous water stations, many experienced racers carry a hydration pack and some type of carbohydrate option like energy gels. Transition bag: this is what you'll be putting into bag check, so load it with your gear, including what you need after the race. That can include an additional pair of socks, sun cream, an instant ice pack, dry shoes or sandals and lip balm. It's also helpful to put some duplicate items to use for the race as backups. That might be a swimming cap and goggles, another pair of sunglasses or even a second swimsuit.

Most of all? If possible, practise with what you'll use on race day, Miller suggests. Race day will always bring surprises, he says, such as more swimmers around you than anticipated or a minor bike issue that costs you a few minutes to fix. The more you can throw yourself into practice scenarios—especially the transitions between events—the better prepped you'll be once you hit the start line.