Nike debuts Sabrina Ionescu partnership with new apparel collection and footwear

In an effort to support the next generation of basketball players on and off the court, Nike has announced its partnership with professional hooper, Sabrina Ionescu.

"Ionescu is the first women's basketball player to deliver a unisex signature collection with NIKE, Inc.", Kerry Sobol, VP Global Women's Team and Organized Sports said in a press release announcing the partnership. "We are thrilled she will lead the charge with us and continue to change the scope of the game for future generations".

With her partnership, Ionescu joins an impressive squad of Nike signature athletes like Serena Williams and Megan Rapinoe. Ionescu's collection is dedicated to providing best-in-class products.