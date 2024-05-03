New maternity options at Nike: a wearable pumping sports bra and EasyOn pregnancy and postnatal shoes

What to know:

Nike teams have introduced two new must-have workout styles to support you through pregnancy and post-natal: a versatile, wearable pump-compatible sports bra and easy-on walking shoes.

The Nike (M) collection is growing with a new maternity workout dress and updated maternity workout tees, tank tops, shorts and leggings.

The Nike Training Club App is adding new expert-guided post-natal workouts to the (M)ove Like a Mother training plan.

Virtually everything changes during pregnancy and new parenthood. Whatever your life stage, you can rely on Nike for high-quality, versatile workout wear designed with your unique needs in mind. In collaboration with new mums and post-natal people, Nike teams have created a wearable pump-compatible sports bra and its first EasyOn pregnancy and post-natal shoe.

"We believe innovating for motherhood is as important as any other Nike innovation", Nike Director of Lifestyle Footwear Product, Kelly O'Connor, says.

Fanny Ho, Nike senior manager, design innovation, says, "So many mothers and passion partners hustled to create these products because we knew that mothers needed them yesterday".

The Nike (M) Swoosh Bra was designed to offer the flexible structure new parents need and have been missing. It stays on and stays put for nursing or pumping—even in the middle of a workout.

The Swoosh Bra features:

Wearable pump compatibility

One-strap drop-down for nursing

Adjustable band and cups to expand with changing bodies

Moisture-managing material to help prevent visible milk leaks (Nike Leak Protection: Breast Milk)

Padded foam straps to reduce pain on pressure points

Mesh layers for comfortable breathability

Most nursing sports bras are "either too stretchy and unsupportive or they're too structured and can't expand to adjust to hourly breast size fluctuations or wearable breast pumps", Ho says. "We spoke to countless women throughout this project who felt they were always having to compromise between comfort and support, and we wanted to create a product that could give them both".