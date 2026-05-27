Nike Air Works: 3D-Printed Air Max Shoes from Eight Global Cities

"Air Works is about celebrating the cultural impact of Air Max and inviting a core group of global creatives to imagine what its future could look like", says Andy Caine, Nike Sportswear's VP and Creative Director. "It’s also a chance to deliver a deep dive into Air Max history, innovation and inspiration and to unite outside perspectives with Nike-only tools, talent and capabilities to redefine what Air Max means to this generation".

Learning and working directly alongside Nike product designers and engineers, this group of up-and-coming designers from Beijing, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Seoul and Tokyo will receive mentoring and gain hands-on insights. They will build upon four decades of Air Max innovation to help influence new cultural expressions of Air Max for future generations of sneaker enthusiasts interested in limited-edition cultural drops and those curious about 3D-printed Nike footwear technology.

The three-day programme will be an immersive experience into all things Air Max, featuring hands-on collaboration between the global designers, in-house mentors and external collaborators. Additionally, this first class of Air Works designers will gain new insights and perspectives from visits to Nike manufacturing facilities, research labs and design studios, including Nike's Air Manufacturing Innovation facility, the Nike Sport Research Lab, the Department of Nike Archives, Blue Ribbon Studio and the Bowerman Footwear Lab.