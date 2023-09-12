Nike SB reveals its first shoe in Leo Barker partnership

Nike SB reveals its first shoe in Leo Baker partnership
Product news
Coined the Nike SB React Leo, the shoe blends durability with high functionality.
Original content published: 12 September 2023
The first instalment in its partnership with professional skateboarder Leo Baker, Nike SB has unveiled the Nike SB React Leo, a gender-neutral shoe that blends durability with modern technology.
"I wanted the shoe to be utilitarian with elevated moments and fashiony vibes, but ultimately to be a great skate shoe", said Baker.
To accomplish this, the Nike SB React Leo features a rich leather upper that's overlaid with suede in high-wear areas to offer further durability. A mid-top construction aids in a broken-in feel, meaning you can get to perfecting that trick you've been working on.
"Triple-reinforced stitch details in the ollie area and toe, a hybrid vulcanised-cupsole construction and responsive Nike React midsole for grip, boardfeel and responsive impact cushioning", Nike stated in a press release announcing the shoe.
To inject those "fashiony vibes", the shoe features piping and ribbon heel pull tabs with tonal "Leo" monogram patterns. "The overlays with the toe cap create three layers, so it takes a long time to wear through. The triple stitching on the toe really helps with the durability", said Baker. "I wanted it to last long but skate well out of the box, so this new vulc-cup combo is perfect for that. It's everything I could have ever dreamt of in a shoe. I'm really proud of it".
Available on 15 September, the Nike SB Reach Leo can be found on Nike.com and in selected skate shops.