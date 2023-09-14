Nike unveils the LeBron XXI

Nike unveils the LeBron 21
Product news
Inspired by Zhuri, his daughter, the next instalment of the collection features lightweight materials meant to mimic oyster shells.
Original content published: 14 September 2023
- Nike announces the release of the LeBron 21, the latest instalment of the basketball shoe collection.
- Inspired by his daughter, Zhuri, the shoe aims to attract the next generation of athletes with lightweight materials meant to mimic oyster shells, among other technological advancements.
- The shoe houses a range of details like a Zoom Turbo unit in the forefoot and a full-length Cushion 2.0 foam carrier.
Nike has unveiled the LeBron 21, the latest instalment of the performance footwear collection, built with the next generation of basketball players in mind. Inspired by daughter Zhuri, the shoe features a range of details that aim to support the player throughout the demands of the game.
"As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the off-season", Jason Petrie, Lead Designer for the LeBron 21, said in a press release announcing the shoe launch. "His trainer says it's like taking care of an F1 car. You tweak the car between each race. You don't need to rebuild the car completely. We wanted to retain some of the elements we know he loved, like the Zoom Turbo unit, but refine some of the finishes in the upper."
Inspired by an oyster shell that protects the pearl it houses, the LeBron 21 has upper venting, informed by a shell's veining, which aims to help contain the athlete's foot during explosive movements. Reinforced by 360 degrees of zonal cables over the footbed, the shoes make sure players' feet remain secure as games heat up. Meanwhile, underfoot, a forefoot Zoom Turbo unit and bottom 13-millimetre Zoom unit encourage propulsion. A TPU midfoot shank provides stability and extra oomph for dynamic movements. For comfort, a full-length Cushion 2.0 foam carrier offers a pillowy feel.
Just in time for basketball season, the LeBron 21 will be available globally from 28 September, in full family sizing.