The Transition to Professional Football, According to Jaelin Howell

Like many of us, Jaelin Howell started playing sport before she could even read. Unlike most of us, she went on to rep shirts for the US Women's National Team and Racing Louisville FC. On this episode, the up-and-coming football star joins host Jaclyn Byrer to detail every step of that journey. She shares the benefits of coming from a family of athletes, gets real about the struggles of collegiate sports and explains the training it takes to transition from club to NCAA to pro. She also tells us what she's learnt from the women who came before her, what it's like to play with her childhood idols and what kind of legacy she hopes to leave.