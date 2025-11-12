Nike Gifts for the Camper in Your Life
Gift Guide
What the outdoor enthusiast in your life really wants, from reliable shoes to smart layers and fun accessories.
When the great outdoors is calling, make sure the adventurer in your life is armed with the camping gifts that will help them make the most of their time in nature. Whether they're the type to prefer low-key car camping or an intense multiday backpacking trip, the gear makes the difference. That's why the best camping gifts are those they'll use again and again—all-weather clothing, practical carryalls and smart accessories included. This festive season, opt for something equal parts practical and cool, and pick up some of the best camping gifts for men and women.
Friendly Footwear
For Comfort at Camp: Soft Shoes
When hanging out at camp, a pair of moccasin-inspired slip-ons is a comfortable choice that lets hikers' feet breathe while they relax, read or roast marshmallows—making this an indulgent and functional camping gift. A rugged outsole is ideal for the great outdoors, while cushioning underfoot feels like walking on pillows, even on rocky ground.
For Sure Footing: Trail Sneakers
A pair of sturdy shoes is essential for those who plan to spend their time on the trails during a camping trip. Whether for hiking or running, the best camping gift for men or women is a pair of trail sneakers like the Nike Zegama 2 or Pegasus Trail 5 running shoes, which are breathable up top and grippy underfoot. For those who need something that can stand up to inclement weather, look for a style with a water-resistant Gore-Tex upper.
Appropriate Apparel
For Snack Storage: A Running Gilet
More pockets mean more places to stash snacks for adventures out in the woods. A lightweight gilet is a piece that any adventurer can throw into a backpack without taking up much space and wear all day on the trail. At camp, a vest or bumbag pack also provides a place to keep outdoor essentials like a headlamp, extra socks and matches, keeping them organised and on the body.
For Smart Layering: A Midweight Jacket
Temperatures can swing quickly from hot to cold in the great outdoors, so layering is key. To support the avid outdoors person in your life, one of the best camping gifts for him or her is a midweight jacket that can be worn on its own or layered. The ACG Smith Summit Jacket has UV protection and a mesh-lined vent for airflow, making it perfect for hiking or hanging around camp.
For Post-Sunset: A Cosy Pullover
The best gift for men or women who get chilly once the sun goes down is a warm, cosy pullover they can wear while hanging out around the campfire. The Nike ACG 'Wolf Tree' Crew is crafted from Polartec® fabric, making it an ideal layering piece that campers can wear over a T-shirt as temperatures cool or under a rain jacket when the weather takes a turn for the worse. If camping is a family affair, Nike offers options to keep younger campers warm, too.
For Cooler Weather: A Fleece Jacket
In need of a camping gift idea for those who love to be outdoors year-round? A cosy fleece jacket is just the thing to ensure they'll enjoy their time in the great outdoors. A current standout is the ACG Canwell Glacier Jacket, which is windproof (and delightfully plush) and can hold up to chilly temps while offering up major style.
For Packing Light: Cargo Trousers
They're trousers, they're shorts! Convertible clothing can cut the packing list in half––important when keeping your load light is key. As a camping gift for men or women who prefer to shop practically, the ACG Smith Summit Trousers are UV-resistant and water-repellent cargo trousers to put on your list. They're not only functional, they're also comfortable when worn long or zipped off as shorts.
For Sweat Wicking: Nike Dri-FIT Tops
There's nothing worse for hikers than finishing a long day on the trail and setting up camp, only to feel cold and uncomfortable due to damp, sweaty clothing that won't dry. Nike Dri-FIT tops' silky fabric dries off quickly, making them a great camping gift that can be worn on the move or while relaxing after the work is done.
Essential Accessories
For Sun Protection: A Hat
Sun protection is essential in the great outdoors. A baseball cap is the de facto style for everyday and is sure to be a favourite on or off the trail. A wide-brimmed, water-resistant bucket hat, however, is ideal for all conditions. When shopping for a camping gift, look for technical details like a mesh lining to help keep the head cool or an under-chin cord to keep it from blowing away.
For Smart Packing: An All-Weather Backpack
The best camping gifts make adventuring feel easy. A backpack big enough to store all the necessary gear can make all the difference when camping. The Aysén is a 32-liter pack with a roll top for easy access, small pockets for essentials and additional pulls and clips for more storage. Or, the ACG Daymax pack is the perfect size for packing your lunch and gear on a day hike.
For Happy Feet: Quick-Drying Socks
Socks may seem like a funny gift, but wool-blend socks dry quickly and allow a camper's feet to breathe without sacrificing stretch. Above-the-ankle socks will keep the recipient's feet from getting dusty at camp and can be comfortably worn with hiking shoes or slides as the camper transitions from activity to rest.
For Hydration: A Water Bottle
A lightweight, leak-resistant water bottle is essential for a day on the trail. When choosing a camping gift, look for practical details like vacuum insulation to keep drinks cool, a functional twist-off cap for easy drinking and a finger loop for easy carrying and hydration access.
For Eye Protection: Sunglasses
A pair of sunglasses is a camping gift idea that works for those who hike at high elevations or on the beach. And they will get used once the trip is over. Look for styles with polarised lenses for 100% UVA/UVB protection. Whether your outdoor friend has hiking or lounging on the agenda, these glasses will be a welcome addition.