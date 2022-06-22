The Top Bodyweight Back Exercises, According to Trainers

Are you looking to strengthen the muscles in your back? There are plenty of bodyweight back exercises you can do without ever stepping foot in a gym or picking up a piece of equipment.

As their name suggests, "bodyweight back exercises are a form of strength training that utilise a person's own weight as resistance against gravity", said NASM-certified personal trainer Danny Saltos.

The benefits of having a strong back are many, including improved overall body strength, posture and balance, said Vanessa Liu, a NASM-certified personal trainer and Precision Nutrition-certified nutritionist. "A strong back helps to stabilise your spine and reduce the risk of injuries".

In other words, building a strong back is crucial to combat the common condition, upper-crossed syndrome, which Saltos said occurs as a result of our modern lifestyle habits such as sitting in front of the computer for too long and looking down at our phones.

"This habitual poor posture causes upper-body cross syndrome where the muscles of the upper back, neck and shoulders are elongated and weakened as the muscles in the chest and shoulders become short and tight", he said. "Thus creating a tug of war between the front and back of the body".

Trainers share their favourite bodyweight back exercises below to help remedy this common imbalance.