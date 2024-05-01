The history of the Blazer

A catalogue from the time read, "Rugged and well built for the maximum in support and comfort, the Blazer HT is the choice of champions coast to coast". The "finest calf leather upper" was attached to the sole through a vulcanising process (a massive oven that heat-cements the upper and rubber outsole together), which only a few Japanese factories could do at the time.

It wasn't long after their release that both the Bruin and Blazer came in suede leather "with colours made for winners". But that wasn't the end of the momentum building.

When pro basketball star George "The Iceman" Gervin joined the league, he was wearing another shoe brand. Gervin became Nike's first athlete to receive a "player exclusive" shoe. That Blazer featured "ICEMAN" on the heel where "NIKE" would normally appear.