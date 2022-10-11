The Best Nike Golf Clothes for Kids

For kids who are ready to graduate from mini-golf to a round at the driving range or golf course, it's important to make sure they have the right gear. Many (but not all) golf courses have dress codes that require a collared shirt and joggers or a skirt. Before hitting the links, make sure you check whether the golf course has any dress-code requirements.

The best Nike golf clothing for kids is designed to meet the dress code at most golf courses, while also emphasising comfort and support. Check out these six Nike golf essentials for kids—they might just get a young player even more excited about the sport.

(Related: The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners)