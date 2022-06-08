Honouring a history rooted in tennis culture, the Nike Court Legacy brings you a time-tested staple. Its pebbled upper, heritage stitching and retro Swoosh design let you blend sport and fashion. And, you get to do good by looking good.
4.5 Stars
LoganP - 08 Jun 2022
Nike did a good job on this shoe. It's very stylish, very comfortable, and it lets my feet breathe. Not for athletics, though. Pretty sure I found it in the "Lifestyle" section.
9953205502 - 22 May 2022
These shoes are great fashion statement shoes. I can wear them to work and look sporty. They take a while to break in and are a little stiff. The shoes run small and slender (e.g. not ideal for a wide foot). Also like all Nike shoes they are hard to clean when they get dirty. Photo after I have worn the shoes for like a year.