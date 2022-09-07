Who's ready to play? The Nike Flex Runner 2 is built for the kid on the go who loves to play—from the playground to wherever their day takes them. It's laces-free! Meaning it's super quick to slip on and off. The straps and bootie-like design make sure your little one's fit stays snug while they run and jump.
3.7 Stars
28ac3c8b-8681-40e1-834a-ee5510d753d9 - 07 Sept 2022
Bad quality. The loops used to pull shoe in fall apart quickly. First pair had loop separate from shoe in the back at around the second week. Second pair had loop begin to fray at the third week. Looking for a different shoe type since this issue does not seem to be isolated
Tahminaa119637350 - 23 Aug 2022
My son is 8 year old and he is in love with these shoes . Can we add more color to this style. He said these are the coolest shoes ever.
11080512618 - 23 May 2022
Fabulous shoes! Practical, bright, easy to put on- my son loves them- his favourite trainers now.