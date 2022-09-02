Skip to main content
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

      €12.99

      Highly Rated
      Multi-Colour
      White/Black
      Black/White

      Power through your workout with the Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks. Soft yarns with sweat-wicking technology help keep your feet comfortable and dry.

      • Colour Shown: White/Black
      • Style: SX7677-100

      Reviews (76)

      • The best of the best

        C to the T - 02 Sept 2022

        Purchased more than one pack of these over the years, can’t say that I’ve had better socks.

      • Must have

        Nstiebs - 21 Apr 2022

        Everybody needs these in their wardrobe! I size up and get an M so that they’re on the longer side

      • Grandsons favourite socks

        Hoodie - 14 Mar 2022

        These are nice socks only kind my grandsons will wear