      Nike Dynamo Go

      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes

      €41.97
      €69.99
      40% off

      Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/White/Safety Orange
      Pink Foam/Sesame/Honeydew/Pink Gaze

      Easy, snug and built for play any time—the Nike Dynamo Go will be your little one's next fave. What we love most is that kiddos can stomp down on the collapsible heel and slip in quick and easy. And if they're not quite ready to do it themselves, you can show them how it works so they can be free and independent! It's also soft and plush in the best places, so the fun never stops.

      • Colour Shown: Laser Blue/Midnight Navy/White/Safety Orange
      • Style: DH3437-403

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a half-size up

      Reviews (4)

      4 Stars

      • Paint came off

        14958017671 - 07 Sept 2022

        Very cute shoe but The second day my son wore them the paint scraped off we will be returning

      • Excellent trainers for young kids .

        chritophers603868352 - 04 Feb 2022

        Excellent for my 4 y/o Son . Quick demonstration on how to slide them on & off he went . Bouncing around as a ‘Martian’ all morning . Thank you Nike ! Now if you could re-stock the go flyeasy for adults. Ha .

      • Top kids trainer

        D E. - 01 Feb 2022

        Purchased for my Son, very happy, excellent quality as always