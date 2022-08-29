Comfort and style come together in the Nike Court Borough Low 2. The structured, supportive fit has a retro basketball design so you can look like an all-star off the court.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
EmmaSw - 29 Aug 2022
Shoe size is made as a bigger fit. My daughter is currently a 5 in every shoe, but size 5 was WAY to big and had to take back for a smaller size.
Rae Wall - 28 Aug 2022
Durable comfortable shoes work daily, able to take the hard knocks.
Witney - 27 Aug 2022
Absolutely comfy gorgeous shoes