Praised by the streets for its classic simplicity and comfort, the Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage returns with its low-profile style and heritage b-ball looks. Featuring luscious suede details, a retro Swoosh design and a super-soft collar, it's the must-have wardrobe staple that will take you everywhere.
4.4 Stars
bt95 - 09 Aug 2022
- Nice look to the trainers - Come up a little tight on the width - Top of the heel has torn after just a couple of months so quality wise, not great
Alex - 04 Aug 2022
Got the shoes they look good on and feel decently comfortable so would be ok for a walk around a city
1add9966-5906-453a-82f6-0cac37934d6a - 01 Jul 2022
Looks and feels like a cheap shoe. The orange foam material they use on the tongue shows through making the tongue orange. Looks cheap and terrible against the white shoe. And the shoe is flat and has not support.