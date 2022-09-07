They say, "Don't fix what works". We say, "Perfect it". The classic, streetwear superstar gets rethought with the Nike Blazer Low '77 Jumbo. Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now features an oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces. Its plush foam tongue and thicker stitching embolden the iconic look that's been praised by the streets since '77.
4.2 Stars
Fredwywu - 07 Sept 2022
Bought for school held up well good quality nice design nice use of colour
Garethw962 - 05 Sept 2022
Like the bold lettering and giant tick, makes it look different but stylish, a must for the collection
Olly - 31 Aug 2022
Great shoes. Really comfortable. Easy to break in. Squeak a lot on polished floors but that doesn’t bother me too much. Easy to clean.