Running is your daily ritual, with every step taking you closer to your personal goal. Let the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus FlyEase help you ascend with its comfortable, intuitive design. A supportive sensation helps keep your foot contained, while underfoot Air adds a pop to your step as you transition from heel to toe. Nike FlyEase technology acts as a strap, helping secure the fit. Your trusted workhorse with wings is back. Time to fly.
Marcel574368542 - 01 Oct 2022
I have wide feet with low arch and on the heavier side, so these being available in wide size is great. I've put about 200 miles in four months and have improved my running while avoiding any knee or foot pain. The support is solid yet springy, lightweight, and the quality of the materials is top notch. I love the flyease system and so far feels as tight as the on the first run. The only downside is you may never want shoes with laces again. Would be awesome if Nike came out with more colorways for the wide models. Would definitely recommend.
2882615249 - 08 Jul 2022
I've run in this style of shoe before and enjoy it as a daily trainer with some go, my preferred feel for shorter runs. I appreciate the Wide sizing. The velcro flyease system works really well. Just a note that there is some stitching on the back of the tongue the rubbed my right foot the wrong way, but I will wear longer socks to solve for that. Left foot had no issues, so probably more to do with my anatomy and running stride. Overall, this is a great version of this shoe.
BrandonT53482881 - 03 Jul 2022
These are great! They're ultra comfortable and very light. They do very well as a good all rounder. To be honest I never notice the zoom air bag's so I think the effect they have in running is minimal. The cushioning especially around the opening of the shoe does wonders and it doesn't chafe against my heel making it bleed like the 37's did. The breathable mesh is nice and the Flyease opening is an added benefit although I do really wish they switched them to the other side so we could use them easier. Right now they're facing the outside so we have to reach around and finesse it a bit to close it and it is not too easy or comfortable. If it were facing inwards like the 38 Flyease were it would definitely be a massive quality of life improvement. One improvement it makes when compared to the FLyease 38's that I owned however is that it's just one singular velcro piece now instead of a flimsy velcro tab and a zipper. Definitely feels a lot sturdier and easier.