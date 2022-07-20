Skip to main content
      Nike Air Zoom Crossover

      Older Kids' Basketball Shoes

      €43.97
      €79.99
      45% off

      Our first basketball shoe inspired by ladies of the league is made for ALL young hoopers to dominate their game. The Nike Air Zoom Crossover, named after a favourite move, brings an extra bounce to your step with Zoom Air while you fly sky-high on the court.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Light Bone/Safety Orange/Summit White
      • Style: DC5216-004

      Reviews (2)

      4.5 Stars

      • Very valuable shoes!

        ZixuanL795872099 - 20 Jul 2022

        Very valuable with this price, bought one pair for me another one for my brother! Nice shoes, pretty comfortable.

      • Durable and supportive

        EVON z B. - 02 Dec 2021

        Very durable and supported shoe, with a nice stylish look