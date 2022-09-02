Skip to main content
      Made from at least 40% recycled materials by weight, the Nike Air VaporMax 2021 FK is airy and easy to wear with super-stretchy, recycled Flyknit fabric, plus a soft collar that sculpts your ankle. The stitched-on Swoosh and recycled TPU heel clip add a splash of intrigue as you float down the streets on incredibly soft VaporMax cushioning.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (39)

      4.7 Stars

      • Not bad

        Sel8 - 02 Sept 2022

        I bought these trainers for the gym and suppose they have been good for that use. Have felt comfortable, however rubbed at the back to start with. My issue with them is they don't look as good as I thought, the front looks quite wide. Maybe better suited to slim feet, so may be that. Also they have a squeek when you walk. I wouldn't say worth the price they are just because they don't look as great as same other trainers on.

      • Coloring

        Jaslyn951045935 - 14 Jul 2022

        I love the whole style of the vapormax I own 2 pairs but with the grey pair I ordered they looked more brown than grey.When I received them I let Nike know and they offered me a full refund or 15% off my next purchase but I will definitely be purchasing another pair.

      • Nice and comfortable

        Shonz - 05 Jun 2022

        I bought this a month ago and I’m enjoying it , my feet have never felt better