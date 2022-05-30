Skip to main content
      Nike Air Max AP

      Men's Shoes

      €119.99

      Highly Rated
      Black/Black/Volt/Black
      Black/Black/Bright Crimson/White
      White/Bright Crimson/Black

      With its sleek, sporty design, the Nike Air Max AP lets you bridge past and present in first-class comfort. Flashes of heritage detailing nod to the Air Max 97, while the streamlined upper and softer midsole give it a modern edge. The low-profile design with a plush padded collar, airy mesh and a comfortable sockliner begs to be worn with any outfit.

      • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Black
      • Style: CU4826-100

      Reviews (41)

      4.1 Stars

      • Underrated entirely

        4cbd17f0-daba-48e2-90d8-5b014209f091 - 30 May 2022

        Always had Air Max shoes but these are very comfortable and I dig the looks of the shoe as a whole. You can style up or down with these. Nike hit the nail on the head with these now it’s time for some different color ways!

      • Good shoes.

        a2c0a72f-7770-4000-b696-e0e6589910be - 19 May 2022

        It's a pretty cool shoes. I love it. They used good material.

      • Short Term Shoe

        4789294996 - 22 Apr 2022

        These shoes were VERY comfortable, until the air leaked out of both shoes! I bought the shoes in January of 2022 and by April the air had leaked out of them. The insole was like a memory foam, which I loved! However, when the air leaked out of both shoes, they squeaked when I walked and got very annoying.