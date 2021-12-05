Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft

      Older Kids' Shoe

      €134.99

      Highly Rated
      White/Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Metallic Silver
      Anthracite/Team Red/Summit White/Black
      White/White/White/White

      The Nike Air Max 95 Recraft celebrates the icon's 25-year anniversary with a design true to the OG.The Air, the design lines and everything you know and love return—and of course, made right for kids.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/White/White
      • Style: CJ3906-100

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (20)

      4.5 Stars

      • G E. - 05 Dec 2021

        Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems

      • Excellent

        L I. - 27 Oct 2021

        Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.

      • Classic shoe!!!

        E R. - 07 Sept 2021

        Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.