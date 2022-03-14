Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

      Men's Shoes

      €139.99

      Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, fresh accents and the perfect details to let your shoe game shine.The padded, mid-height collar with a classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort.Nike Air cushioning in the heel delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      • Style: DJ9158-200

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14 Mar 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      • NICE !

        cortezo811637398 - 14 Dec 2021

        I love this shoe don’t and can’t own a pair because moneys low