      The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 '07, the basketball original that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: durably stitched overlays, clean finishes and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine.

      • Colour Shown: White/White
      • Style: CW2288-111

      • SOLID KICKS!

        Юлий848036510 - 07 Oct 2022

        Great shoes! BAF1s are by far my fave with how solid the sole feels and the upper is top notch! Didn't even feel my best friend's face with these when I caught em with my girl :D Really like how durable the leather upper is too! Defo gonna get a 2nd pair soon

      • Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces

        e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17 Sept 2022

        Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.

      • Essentials

        Kodak - 31 Aug 2022

        Finally was able to get a pair after so long and they’re just as good as i remember them