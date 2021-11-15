Adventure beckons.The Nike ACG Trousers answer the challenge with lightweight fabric that's made from 100% recycled nylon fibres.They're built for the unexpected chill on warm days, so you can easily pack them away when not in use or unzip the leg hems for easy ventilation.Subtle details nod to cinder cones, the natural result of cooled lava from Hawaii's famous volcanoes.
4.5 Stars
EricFRESH - 15 Nov 2021
I know they don't claim to be but for some reason I thought they were. Just walked 2 miles in a crazy rain storm and my Tuff Nugets coat kept my top dry, but my legs got soaked in these pants. Still a fan, just need something else for the rain.
HIKE_NIKE - 06 Jul 2021
This pant excels at a very specific purpose -- It's essentially a windbreaker for your legs. I keep em'packed up in their pocket when I'm hiking and put them on over my shorts when I stop and cool down. If you use them for their intended purpose you'll love em! So light! If you're looking for something more durable to walk through cacti/heavy brush try the ACG Trail or Cargo pants.