Celebrate the great outdoors and get your feet dirty in the Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Celebrating its 30th year, the legendary hiking design gives you the advantage of comfy Air underfoot, supportive Huarache technology around the heel and a speckled midsole to deliver unmistakable comfort and style.Soft nubuck leather in the upper adds durability while the stretchy collar personalises the fit.Lace up and get to your next adventure.
5 Stars
12101155980 - 06 Mar 2022
I am really happy with this shoe, it is really comfortable and the quality of materials used is excellent.It can be paired with endless outfits.