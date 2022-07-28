Nike and UNION LA team up to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Cortez, re-imagining it as an expression of Los Angeles's cultural diversity. Subtle yet impactful updates like its woven textile underlays, thick suede overlays and rubberised toe pay tribute to the vibrancy of Angelenos and the rich history the icon has within the city. The Crater Foam midsole and Nike Grind outsole, both made from at least 10% Nike Grind, deliver a fresh lens for the modern generation, while the overall look keeps you rooted to the original from '72.

SKU: DR1413-002