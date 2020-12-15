€34.99

Stüssy and Nike are back for the second round of infinitely wearable, laid-back silhouettes. From Douglas Firs to Palm Trees, co-branded modern staples activate the imagination and bring a positive vibe. Chapter 2 of the collaboration with Stüssy takes the Benassi slide straight to the beach. Slip-on, slip off.



The sportswear staple is nearly ubiquitous, with its distinctive silhouette making frequent appearances on front porches, along sun-washed shorelines and everywhere in between. This adapted edition replaces traditional Nike branding with Stüssy's world-recognised wordmark, while also bathing the design in shades of Sail.