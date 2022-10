A perennial league leader in steals and assists, the genius of Chris Paul shines even between the numbers. Few can match his court vision, basketball IQ and competitive spirit. But his path to greatness was never paved. On the high school courts, the All-Star point guard heard it all—too short, too slow—and kept grinding. Featuring his high school colours and a "Class of 2003" sockliner, the latest Air Jordan XII celebrates the work CP3 put in when no one was watching.