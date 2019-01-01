Nike Joyride
They’re soft, they’re bouncy, and they form the core of an innovative new cushioning system designed to help make all the ways you move feel easy—even running.
A Softer Cushioning System
We spent years obsessing the beads—finding the right size, shape and feel to deliver a soft, comfortable ride. Here’s how it works: Every time you take a step—or stride—10,000+ beads shape around your foot to provide personalized cushioning and support, before responsively bouncing back to propel you forward.
Absorbs the Impact
That soft ride doesn’t just go easy on your feet—it helps your whole body feel good. The Nike Joyride cushioning system offers 14% better impact absorption when compared to some of our most trusted running shoes (tested with Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 36 and Nike Epic React FK2).
“
Oh my gosh, there’s so much cushion in them… feels like you’re on a cloud. Super comfy! And the fit is perfect. I’ll definitely use these for recovery runs… they’re easy on my legs and feel great on my feet.
Craig Engels
Professional Distance Runner, Nike Oregon Project
Feels Fresh Every Run
Nike Joyride is designed to work for every runner, at every stage of their journey. It helps keep your legs and feet feeling fresh, so you’ll want to go again—whether yesterday was the longest run of your life or your first run ever.
The Nike Joyride Journey
Will Moroski, Senior Product Line Manager for Nike Running takes us behind the design of Nike Joyride, from inspiration to realization.
It started with a common request from runners: find a way to make running feel easy. That’s a huge problem to solve, and it required a wildly creative, thoroughly innovative solution. It took years, but Will Moroski and his team had a lot of fun figuring it out.
“
Every runner faces the same problem: stress from pounding the pavement. We knew we needed a completely new cushioning system.
Will Moroski
Senior Product Line Manager for Nike Running