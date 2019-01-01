Virgil Van Dijk was a football-obsessed kid playing in cages near his southern Holland home. If the start of the story isn't unique, the rest is...
Doubted by clubs in his youth. Setbacks that should have sidelined him. A journey through three leagues, five clubs and ‘that’ price tag on route to becoming captain of the KNVB and champion of Europe in his prime.
This is an inspirational story of mental resilience, patience and hard work. Of ambitious talent finally finding its rightful place – the world’s best defender might soon be crowned the world’s best player.
Watch Virgil's story here.