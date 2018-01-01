HAVING A STRONG MIND COULD HELP YOU REACH THE FINISH LINE.

If you're looking for an edge in your next race, look no further than your own head. Sure, having a strong

body is important; however, at a certain point, you may not be able to control how far or how fast you can

run. But you can always control how you mentally approach those miles. Use this four-step process,

developed by the Navy SEALs and specially adapted for runners by a member of the Nike Performance

Council, to become a mentally tougher runner. Once you get your mind in the game, it'll be easier to push

your pace, go the distance or simply get through all of those really challenging training sessions. Promise.