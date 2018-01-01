ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUN GEAR ESSENTIALS

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_ThisIsRSG_P1.jpg

RUN GEAR
ESSENTIALS 101 TIME TO LOOK AND FEEL THE PART.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunningEssentials_P2.jpg
whitebackground_v_01.jpg

Now that you’ve notched a few runs, it’s time we talk about properly gearing up.
We want you to better understand the performance innovations behind why
you should rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part. LET’S KICK IT OFF Okay. We’re Nike. Of course we mention shoes first. But trust us, it’s the one piece of the kit you can’t
neglect when starting your running journey.

Don’t even think about grabbing an old pair of workout shoes to run in. And don’t pick your new running
shoes because of style alone (even if those limited edition kicks would match your new fanny pack).

Get the shoes that fit your needs. Visit your nearest Nike Store for a free Run Analysis. This is when you run
on the treadmill so Nike experts check your gait and see what shoes best fit your biomechanics.It takes a
few minutes and will ensure you are kitted with the perfect pair.

SHOP THE COLLECTION
whitebackground_v_04.jpg

KIT Let’s start with the basics. Sure, we focus a lot on our innovations, but the reason all that tech matters is
that some of this gear can help you run better. It can make you feel faster, more comfortable and more cool
(which makes running more fun). Here’s a few things to think about when putting together your running kit.

whitebackground_v_04.jpg

DON'T SWEAT IT One rule: Don’t run in a cotton t-shirt. Cotton fibers get heavy and stay wet when you sweat, which can
make it hard to keep your cool. Shirts made of fabrics specifically engineered for running (like Dri-FIT)
are great because they’re light, comfy, and they won’t get waterlogged. We recommend having one or
two Dri-FIT shirts in your running closet.

whitebackground_v_04.jpg

BOTTOM'S UP Most runners prefer running in shorts and/or tights. There’s a wide variety of styles and innovations for
performance tights, and a wide variety of lengths and types of shorts. Tights can help keep your legs
warm and prevent chaffing, while shorts are perfect for warmer days.What you wear is up to you, just
be sure you wear bottoms that won’t slow you down.

whitebackground_v_02.jpg

ROCK THOSE SOCKS Blisters suck. Runners’ socks can help you avoid them. They wick sweat better than regular socks, provide
zoned cushioning for comfort, as well as compression that minimizes swelling. There are a lot of choices
out there—from no-show to quarter to crew to over-the-calf—but your sock choice is really a matter of
preference.

SHOP SOCKS
whitebackground_v_02.jpg

SUPPORT YOUR GIRLS If you’re a woman, your sports bra matters as much as your shoes. 80% of women are wearing the wrong
size and type of bra – don’t be one of them. Help avoid back problems and seek maximum comfort with a
bra that supports you on the run. Use the Nike Pro Bra 360 Fit service online to find your fit.

SHOP BRAS
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunningEssentials_P4.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Feature_RunningEssentials_P5.jpg

NEXT ARTICLE: FIND THE FORM THAT FITS YOU You've tackled a few different types of runs. It's time to start thinking
about how your form will affect your running experience.

RELATED ARTICLE: REASONS WHY RUNNING IS AWESOME Yeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more
things that make running the coolest way to spend your free time.

READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLAN The number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?

NRC_MemberServicesFooter_DESKTOP_ENLU.jpg

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING & GEAR

COLLECTIONS

FEATURED

Loading