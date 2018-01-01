ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

WESTBROOK 0.2

SHOP NOW
HOME
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P1a-WBHero-2.jpg

WESTBROOK 0.2

1015-jordan-westbrook02-P1b-WBHero-2.jpg

WESTBROOK 0.2

1015-jordan-westbrook02-P3-ShoeIntro.jpg

Elevate your style with
streamlined design. From the clean lines of the deconstructed suede
upper to his signature statement, “Why not?” on
the inner tongue, Russell Westbrook brings his
dynamic style to the Westbrook 0.2.

SHOP NOW >
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4a-Black1.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4b-Black2.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4c-Black3.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4d-Black4.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4e-Camo1.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4f-Camo2.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4g-Camo3.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4h-Camo4.jpg
1015-jordan-westbrook02-P4.jpg

OFF-COURT COMFORT Deconstructed suede upper delivers premium
comfort with a classic, streamlined look.

SIGNATURE DETAILS Two sets of laces are included: both leather
and waxed. The waxed laces feature “KB3”
to honor Westbrook’s late friend and high
school teammate Khelcey Barrs.

TRIED-AND-TRUE TRACTION Iconic KO thread pattern
throws it back to Classic AJ 1s.

1015-jordan-westbrook02-P8-RusselQuote.jpg

“My style is always
evolving. It changes
every day.” –Russell Westbrook

1015-jordan-westbrook02-P7.jpg

ALWAYS ON POINT One of the best point guards in the
league, Westbrook approaches fashion
with the same ferocity as a breakaway
dunk. He’s inspired by boldness that
doesn’t hold back. “There’s no reason to
say you can’t do something in life unless
you go for it and try it. So why not?”

STYLE MAKES THE DIFFERENCE “I look for the different stuff,” says
Westbrook. “I’m confident in what I wear,
regardless of what other people are
wearing. I just try to find what looks good on
me. I shop all the time, basically every day,
whether it’s online or in every city we go to.”

1015-jordan-westbrook02-P11-WrapUp.jpg

“Don’t hold yourself
back. Go for it.” –Russell Westbrook

SHOP NOW
Jordan-Social-Footer-FST12-1600x207.png

JORDAN SHOES

JORDAN CLOTHING

JORDAN GEAR

FEATURED

Jordan-merchmenu-spacer100px.jpg
Loading