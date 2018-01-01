ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
TheTenAirPrestoWhite.png

THE TEN: NIKE AIR PRESTO X OFF-WHITE Nike and Virgil Abloh reissue The Ten: Nike Air Presto x Off-White in
white. This maximalist take on the early 2000s icon features additional
design elements jammed right back into the cage and across the heel,
all the while maintaining the characteristic T-shirt-like fit. COMING 03/08

EXPLORE
TheTenAirPrestoBlack.png

THE TEN: NIKE AIR PRESTO X OFF-WHITE Nike and Virgil Abloh reissue The Ten: Nike Air Presto x Off-White in
black. This maximalist take on the early 2000s icon features additional
design elements jammed right back into the cage and across the heel,
all the while maintaining the characteristic T-shirt-like fit. COMING 27/07

EXPLORE
SU18_NIKELAB_THETEN_CDP_08_DES_1.jpg

'10'

Read the official Nike x Off-White book, detailing Virgil Abloh's
process for deconstructing and reimagining ten Nike icons.

SU18_NIKELAB_THETEN_CDP_12_DES_2.jpg

"OFF-CAMPUS"

Watch the talks on 'The Ten' as influencers discuss the
heritage of Nike icons and their place in street culture.

Loading