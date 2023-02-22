Everything You Need to Know About Stress Fractures

In a perfect world, you'd be able to always perform at maximum intensity, pushing to reach new personal records as you go. In reality, injuries can (and do) happen. If pain continues to be ignored, certain injuries can progress into a stress fracture.

Stress fractures tend to be more common in the lower extremities, like your feet and legs, said Kenneth Jung, MD, a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles and foot and ankle consultant to the Los Angeles Rams.

While stress fractures are common, the injury itself can seem somewhat murky. Here's what you need to know about stress fracture symptoms, how they occur and steps to take to treat the affected area.