How to Do the Deadbug: Step-By-Step

Deadbugs get your mind and body working together as one. Don't let its simplicity fool you, this slow burner is low-impact but high-payoff for those who take the time to do it right.



The deadbug is one of the most deceiving bodyweight exercises: It doesn't look like a demanding move, but when done correctly (read: slow and controlled), it electrifies your core, tiring out the muscles there fast. A favourite amongst trainers and physiotherapists, this low-impact exercise strengthens your abs without straining your back—and challenges your stability, coordination and concentration. Here, Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso shares why and how you should be doing deadbugs.