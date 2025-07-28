From bricks to kicks—introducing the Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO® Collection

Step into a world where trainers spark imagination and play knows no bounds. The Nike Air Max Dn x LEGO Collection isn't just a collaboration — it's a launchpad into a universe where sport and creativity collide. With Nike's Air Max character, Max, and LEGO Minifigures peering through the windows of the air bubbles and holographic accents dancing across the midsole, this shoe dares kids to dream bigger. They'll feel like they're floating as they push their imagination with every step.

The upper's tactile mesh is layered with a distinctive studded texture, channelling the iconic look of LEGO bricks. Drenched in signature Minifigure yellow, the shoe is bursting with fresh, playful details — from the bold red LEGO badge on the tongue to the holographic logo stamped on the heel and the box the shoes come in. Look closer, and you'll find cheeky surprises inside the air bubbles, such as a hidden alien Minifigure grinning back. "We know that there are a lot of hybrid consumers that love both brands, shared Eden Pearson, Global Kids Sportswear Footwear Product Manager. The shoe is a celebration of the bond between the trainer-heads of tomorrow and builders alike.