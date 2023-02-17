How to Measure Your Trouser Size for Nike Women's Trousers

How to Find Your Size in Nike Women's Trousers
Buying Guide
In this guide, find your measurements to determine your size in Nike women's trousers.
Whether you're dressing for work, racking up miles on a run, hitting the tennis court or sinking into a sofa, wearing well-fitting trousers is crucial for comfort. In this size guide, learn how to measure your waist and hip dimensions to determine your size in Nike women's trousers.
Once you know your trousers size, it can be easier to shop for different styles and cuts to achieve the fit you're going for. Read on to determine your body measurements and find the best fit for you.
(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)
How to Find Your Size in Women's Trousers
Find a flexible tape measure to determine your measurements, following the instructions below. Note: When measuring, it's best to wear body-hugging garments that aren't bulky or baggy to capture the most accurate measurements.
Find Your Size in Nike Bottoms
Now that you have your waist and hip measurements, refer to the Nike women's bottoms size chart to determine your size in Nike trousers.
How Does Height Factor Into My Trouser Size?
Some Nike women's trouser styles are available in short and tall varieties, which means that the length of the garment from the seam at the top of the inner leg to the hem (known as the inseam) is shorter or taller than the standard length.
Here's how to tell if either short or tall trousers are right for you:
- Short bottoms: these are designed for people 5 feet 4 inches (163cm approx.) tall or shorter. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) shorter in length and 1cm (approx.) shorter in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.
- Tall bottoms: these are designed for women ranging from 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet (173–183cm approx.) tall. The inseam is 5cm (approx.) longer in length and 1cm (approx.) longer in rise than standard-length Nike women's trousers.
It's important to note, however, that some styles differ based on their inseam details. Be sure to check individual product pages before making a purchase.
Tip: If you find that short sizes aren't available in a certain type of full-length leggings you'd like to purchase, consider opting for a pair available in the 7/8 length.
(Related: The Best Nike Workout Leggings for Women)
When Should I Size Up or Down?
If your body measurements are between two sizes, opt for the smaller size for a tighter fit or the larger size for a looser fit.
If your hip and waist measurements fit with two different sizes, select the size closest to your hip measurement.
Nike size charts provide size recommendations based on a person's measurements. However, fit is subjective. Two people with the same body measurements may be looking for a different fit in a particular garment. Keep reading for more information on fit.
How Should My Trousers Fit?
When browsing for trousers on Nike.com or in the Nike App, you can learn more about how a product might fit by viewing the Size & Fit section on a product page. This section provides insight into how the garment may fit, including what size the model is wearing in the product photos, the inseam length and other specifications.
Depending on how, where and when you want to wear a pair of trousers, you may want them to fit a certain way. For example, an oversized pair of joggers might be well-suited for a cosy, casual outfit, but slim-fit trousers might work best on the golf course or the yoga mat. Even if you wear the same size in each style, the exact fit is designed to vary, depending on the style.
The Nike women's apparel collection offers fleece tracksuit bottoms, cargo trousers, running joggers, workout leggings and more—all in five key fit categories: standard fit, loose fit, oversized, slim fit and tight. Read on for a breakdown of each fit style.
- Tight Trousers
Find it in: leggings, training trousers, Nike Sportswear
Wear them for: training, sport, lounging, layering
How it feels: snug and form-fitting
- Slim-fit Trousers
Find it in: joggers, leggings, fleece trousers, running trousers, tennis trousers, golf trousers, football pants
Wear them for: golf, tennis, football, running, training
How it feels: sleek and tailored
- Standard-fit Trousers
Find it in: joggers, training trousers, fleece trousers, wide-leg trousers, cargo trousers, golf trousers, football pants, trail trousers, tennis trousers
Wear them for: golf, tennis, hiking, football, training, sport, lifestyle, lounging
How it feels: easy and traditional
- Loose-fit Trousers
Find it in: joggers, fleece trousers, cargo trousers, basketball trousers, running trousers, wide-leg trousers
Wear them for: basketball, lounging, lifestyle, running
How it feels: roomy and relaxed
- Oversized Trousers
Find it in: joggers, fleece trousers, cargo trousers, wide-leg trousers
Wear them for: lifestyle, sport, training, lounging, layering
How it feels: exaggerated and spacious
Words by Julia Sullivan