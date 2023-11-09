Best gift ideas for skiers and snowboarders
Buying guide
Snow sports enthusiasts will appreciate these slope-ready staples, from toasty gloves to après-ski-worthy sweatshirts.
Skiers and snowboarders require quite a bit of gear to help keep up with their sports. But, that doesn't mean shopping for them is a cinch. After all, it's hard to know what someone may already have—apart from a sleek pair of skis, sturdy goggles or a glossy snowboard.
The safest thing to do when shopping for the snow sports lover in your life is to stick to the basics. For example, beanies, gloves and base layers are warm staples that anyone outside in chilly temperatures can appreciate.
Whether you're shopping for a seasoned athlete or the bunny hill newbie, these gift ideas for skiers and snowboarders will surely see the slopes.
6 Nike gift ideas for skiers and snowboarders
1. Ski socks that keep feet dry and warm
A cushioned pair of crew socks can make or break long days spent on the mountain. You really can't go wrong with a pair (or two) from Nike, especially if you're looking for small gift ideas for skiers or snowboarders.
Consider options from the Dri-FIT collection as your giftee's go-to ski socks. Crafted from various sweat-wicking fabrics to help keep feet dry, comfortable and toasty, your loved one is sure to appreciate this gift as they glide down the slopes. They're also designed to hug the heel, which helps keep them from slipping in ski boots.
Bundle the socks with a few other small, ski-themed items—like a thermal phone case or an insulated mug—if you want to make the gift even more generous.
2. Gloves for on and off the slopes
From water-repellent nylon mittens for alpine adventures to fleece gloves made for après-ski or mountainside hot tubbing, you can't go wrong with gifting something that will keep a loved one's hands warm. Add heated glove liners or reusable hand warmers to their gift bag to keep fingers extra toasty.
3. Beanies for any occasion
The best gift ideas for skiers are the ones that are the most practical. Why not help your favourite snow bunny stay warm, on and off the slopes, with a plush knit beanie? The selection of beanies at Nike are all chic and insulating—your beloved skier or snowboarder is sure to appreciate the thoughtful accessory. From plain, wear-with-anything cuffed styles to tie-dye designs that will keep them looking cool while they conquer the cold, there are beanies for every snow-lover on your list.
4. Ski hoods to protect them from the elements
If you've been looking for small gift ideas for skiers, a ski hood is a great option. Designed to protect the neck and face from the harsh winter air, these convertible staples double as scarves for milder conditions. Nike hoods are stretchy, wind-blocking and moisture-wicking—the ideal combo to stay comfortable while out on the slopes.
5. Mid layers to trap in heat
Every skier and snowboarder knows the importance of layers, and Nike Therma-FIT clothing items make for great mid-layer gifting options that blend style and function. The slope lover in your life will surely get a lot of use out of the cosy sweatshirts and hoodies, long-sleeved tees, and tracksuit bottoms and joggers, which are designed to help trap warmth in cold-weather conditions.
6. Base layers that insulate and keep them dry
The main purpose of wearing a base layer is to move moisture away from the skin so skiers and snowboarders can stay dry and insulated for multiple hours. Still, these pieces typically don't remain fresh after a day out on the mountain. For that reason, skiers and snowboarders need several base layers packed in their luggage for multiday ski trips. Help them beef up their collection with some slope-ready leggings and tights by Nike.
Words by Dana Leigh Smith