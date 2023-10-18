7 Nike gift ideas for your best friend
Buying guide
Whether they prefer cheering for their favourite sports team from the sofa or hitting the town in unexpectedly cool outfits, consider these thoughtful presents for your BFF.
Through thick and thin, your best friend has been there for you. For many pals, gift-giving is a top way to express care and love. Whether you're shopping for the festive season, a birthday or just because, the stakes can feel high when getting a gift for your best friend. After all, you want it to be thoughtful—and something that will be enjoyed.
The good news? There are many practical friend gifts by Nike that any type of BFF will appreciate—whatever your friend's interests. From small gift ideas for friends like workout accessories to an outfit that pairs well with your bestie's jewellery collection, here are seven gift ideas for best friends that are sure to brighten their day—whatever the occasion.
For the sneaker lover
If your bestie is obsessed with sneakers, you can't go wrong with gifting an iconic style, such as the Nike Air Max. The shoe was designed in the late 1980s and has remained popular ever since, making it an ideal addition to any sneaker collector's wardrobe.
While the style continues to evolve, one feature remains a comfortable constant: the air-filled signature cut-out "window" on the midsole that provides cushioning and comfort with every step. Grab a pair in your friend's favourite colour and, if you can, toss a sneaker cleaning kit into the gift bag to touch up any scuffs.
For the outdoor enthusiast
Small enough to be a stocking filler, yet sensible enough for daily use, hats are one of the best small gift ideas for friends, but especially those who love getting outdoors. Skiers and snowboarders will surely appreciate a new beanie. Meanwhile, hikers, runners or golfers can almost always use a new sleek visor or baseball cap.
Bucket hats are another cute option, especially if your gift recipients love spending their free time on the beach. Pair a hat your friend will love with a sun-cream gift set to protect them from the UV rays, all while looking sharp on that next adventure.
For the leggings lover
There is no such thing as having too many leggings—even if your bestie's drawer is overflowing with them. But don't just gift any pair—score major points by getting some of the latest styles by Nike.
For instance, Nike Go leggings are super versatile and ideal for those who love lifting weights just as much as they enjoy running or hiking. Multiple pockets allow for hands-free workouts—there's always a place for your phone, keys and credit cards in these trousers.
If your BFF is into yoga, Zenvy leggings are a top choice. The soft fabric has a buttery feel. Paired with a cute, new reusable water bottle or gym bag, these leggings are one of the most generous gift ideas for friends.
For your always-on-the-go friend
If your friend is always hopping from one activity to the next, hook them up with a super-cute (not to mention highly functional) Nike cross-body bag. Whichever style you choose, your friend can stay hands-free while running around town, walking the dog or taking care of kids.
Most styles of cross-body bags by Nike offer helpful features like adjustable straps and internal storage compartments for essentials like a wallet and phone. If you're feeling extra generous, stuff the bag with other helpful accessories. Think a sleek portable phone charger, high-end mini hand sanitiser or even yummy-smelling lip balm.
For the person who loves a cosy night in
Sometimes, the best gift ideas for friends are the ones with self-care in mind. If your bestie is more into staying in than going out, consider gifting them something that's geared towards a chill night in. Start with a comfy, cosy fleece from the Nike Sportswear Collection, which is packed with elevated sweatshirts. Toss calming candles, shearling-lined slippers or a fun card game into the gift bag to complete a thoughtful, stay-at-home gift set.
For the sports fan
Is your best friend someone who always has to "put the game on" when near a TV? The way to these friends' hearts is through their favourite teams. Gifting them a football shirt, a jersey or some other kind of team merch are great options. Does your bestie have a go-to team for every sport? Nike has many football shirt options for football fans and jersey options for American football and basketball fans, so consider starting your search here. Punch up the gift (and elevate the look) with a bracelet or necklace that sports their favourite player's football shirt or jersey number.
For the impossible-to-shop-for friend
Gift cards may not be the most glamorous gift, but they remain one of the best small gift ideas for friends. To make the gift feel more personal, why not get a few different ones and affix each with a note explaining when you envision it coming in handy?
For example, you could include a note that says "for when you need some pampering", along with a gift card to a favourite local nail or hair salon. Or write a message that says "open when you feel like shopping" on a Nike gift card.
Words by Dana Leigh Smith