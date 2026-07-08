With the excitement brewing around football in summer 2026, kids can now get in on the action with the Nike x LEGO® Football Collection, available now all over the world. This latest collaboration between Nike and the LEGO Group puts a creative, playful and energising spin on Nike Football gear, encouraging kids to express their unique selves through bright colour and bold design. Combining LEGO design innovations with Nike performance technology in the form of footwear and sportswear, the collection offers something for every young football and/or LEGO fan.

As part of the brand campaign, the iconic minifigures are the stars of the show, decked out in Nike football gear from the new collection.

"Nike has always stood for creative, instinctive football," says Nike Creative Director of Brand Initiatives Andre Simmons. "We want kids to be reminded that football is fun. For longtime fans, it's to be reminded of the joy they felt when they watched their favourite players do these unimaginable things. There's something for everyone."